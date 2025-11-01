Najmul Hossain Shanto reinstated as Bangladesh captain until WTC 2025-27

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates scoring a half-century during the fourth day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on June 20, 2025. — AFP

Top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue leading the Bangladesh men’s team until the conclusion of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday.

Shanto, who assumed the role in 2023, stepped down following Bangladesh's 1-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka in June, suggesting that having “three separate captains will be difficult for the team to deal with."

Notably, Shanto was Bangladesh’s all-format captain, but relinquished the T20I captaincy earlier this year, with experienced wicketkeeper batter Litton Das now serving in the role.

The 27-year-old was later replaced as Bangladesh’s ODI captain by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

However, with just 10 days ahead of their two-match home series against Ireland, the BCB reinstated Shanto as their longest format captain, with his tenure spanning until the current WTC cycle concludes in 2027.

“Najmul Hossain Shanto to continue as Bangladesh Test captain until end of 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship Cycle,” the BCB said in a statement.

Reacting to his reappointment as Bangladesh Test captain, Shanto thanked the BCB for entrusting him and vowed to “repay the responsibility” in the coming assignments.

“I feel truly honoured to continue leading the Bangladesh Test team, and I am very grateful to the Board for the faith and trust they have placed in my captaincy,” Shanto was quoted via a BCB press release.

“Captaining my country in Test cricket is the greatest pride of my life, and I will do my utmost to repay the responsibility that has been entrusted to me.

“It is a joy to lead a team that has so much talent and potential, and I believe we have an exciting and positive season ahead. We are looking forward to the upcoming series against Ireland later this month, which marks the start of a busy and important period for Bangladesh Test cricket.”