Babar hits fifty as Pakistan down South Africa in third T20I to clinch series

Pakistan's Babar Azam (right) celebrates scoring a half-century during their third T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 1, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Star batter Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten half-century after a collective bowling effort to lead Pakistan to a comfortable four-wicket victory over South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The victory meant the hosts clinched the three-match series 2-1, staging a dominant comeback after being blown away in the opening game by 55 runs.

Chasing a modest 140-run target, the Green Shirts cruised to the victory for the loss of six wickets and six balls to spare, courtesy of an anchoring half-century by Babar.

The hosts, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as their opener Saim Ayub fell for a six-ball duck in the second over with just eight runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Babar joined Sahibzada Farhan for a crucial 36-run partnership, which culminated with the opener’s dismissal on the final delivery of the seventh over. Farhan made an 18-ball 19 with the help of two fours and a six.

With the scoreboard reading 44/2 in seven overs, Babar joined forces with skipper Salman Ali Agha to put the home side within touching distance as they racked up 76 runs for the third wicket at a brisk pace.

The pair appeared to have settled down and were looking in control to steer Pakistan over the line, but South Africa hit back, with Lizaad Williams and Corbin Bosch dismissing Agha and Babar, respectively, in the span of just five deliveries.

Babar walked back after top-scoring with an anchoring 68 off 47 deliveries, studded with nine fours, while Agha struck two on his way to a 26-ball 33.

The back-to-back dismissals saw Pakistan lose two more wickets as Hasan Nawaz (five) and Mohammad Nawaz (zero) fell cheaply, bringing the equation to seven required off 10 deliveries.

But, Faheem Ashraf and Usman batted sensibly to lead Pakistan to glory, scoring unbeaten six and four, respectively.

For South Africa, Williams and Bosch took two wickets each, while Andile Simelane and Donovan Ferreira made one scalp apiece.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to field first proved beneficial as his team’s bowling unit allowed South Africa to accumulate 139/9 in 20 overs.

The Proteas got off to a disastrous start to their innings as returning Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius for ducks.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, youngster Dewald Brevis joined Reeza Hendricks in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to put together 38 runs until the former fell victim to debutant Usman Tariq in the eighth over.

Brevis remained a notable run-getter for South Africa, scoring 21 off 22 deliveries with the help of two sixes.

South Africa lost another wicket in the next over when Mohammad Nawaz cleaned up Matthew Breetzke (one) and consequently slipped to 42/4 in 8.2 overs.

Proteas captain Donovan Ferreira then attempted to take the attack back to the home side bowlers with a blistering cameo, but was sent back by Faheem Ashraf after scoring a brisk 14-ball 29, comprising three sixes and a four.

Faheem struck again on the next delivery, outfoxing all-rounder George Linde (zero) with a short-pitched delivery, reducing South Africa further to 76.6 in 11.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Hendricks, who held one end firmly amid the collapse, was eventually removed by debutant Tariq in the 15th over. He top-scored for the visitors with a cautious 34 off 36, hitting two boundaries.

All-rounder Corbin Bosch then oversaw South Africa’s batting expedition with an unbeaten 30 off 23 deliveries. He also shared a 23-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Andile Simelane, who contributed with a 10-ball 13.

Shaheen was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking three wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs. He was adequately supported by Faheem and Tariq, who bagged two each, while Nawaz and Salman Mirza chipped in with one scalp apiece.