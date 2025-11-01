Chisora suggests fighter he wants Wardley to face next

An undated picture of British boxer Fabio Wardley (third from right). — Instagram/fabiowardley

Derek Chisora has suggested Fabio Wardley, whom he should fight next, and it is not Oleksandr Usyk.

After defeating Joseph Parker on October 25, Wardley challenged undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk, alerting the Ukrainian that facing him will be no easy task.

Wardley stopped Parker in the 11th round with an emphatic performance to claim the WBO interim heavyweight title.

After the win, Wardley declared he is ready to fight the undisputed champion “anywhere, anytime” for the titles.

Meanwhile, Chisora has also shared his thoughts on who Wardley should next face, and it is not Usyk.

Speaking to The Sun Sport, ‘Del Boy’ said that he wants Wardley to face Parker in a rematch.

“The rematch I want. I want the rematch, him and Joseph Parker,” Chisora said.

“You have to understand, the rematch is happening. And you know what Usyk will do? He’ll drop the belt.”

Wardley has also talked about the rematch recently, saying he will happily welcome it and rated their fight on October 25 as a fantastic one.

“I’d happily welcome the rematch,” Wardley told Ariel Helwani.

“It was a fantastic fight, it was a great fight. The controversy over the stoppage aside. No one came away from that fight saying it was boring or that it wasn’t intriguing. It had ebbs and flows all the way through. It had everything in that sense.”

Wardley, who is next in line for a fight against world champion Usyk, also praised Parker for accepting the bout despite risking his title shot against the Ukrainian.

“Joe is a great guy, and I’d like to thank him for the opportunity because he didn’t have to take that fight, I think everyone knows that. He had been on a great run, and he was edging his way towards Usyk,” he added.