Shreyas Iyer discharged from hospital after spleen injury

India's Shreyas Iyer reacts after sustaining an injury during their third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025. — AFP

India's top-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from the hospital in Sydney after treatment for a spleen laceration injury during the third ODI against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Iyer was injured last week while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey, clutching his side and grimacing in pain after tumbling to the turf.

The BCCI said Shreyas Iyer suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen, leading to a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding, in a condition Indian media said was life-threatening.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI medical team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today."

Iyer will remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations and return home once cleared to fly.

"We spoke to him," Twenty20 captain Suryakumar Yadav told reporters last week before India's five-match Twenty20 series against Australia.

"When we got to know about his injury, I called him. Then I realised Shreyas doesn't have his phone on him and I called our physio, Kamlesh Jain, who told us he's stable.

"He's looking good (now). We've been in touch for two days, he's replying. If he's able to reply on the phone, then he's stable."