QEAT: Abbas bags 10-wicket haul as Lahore Whites crush Multan in fifth round

Lahore Whites' Mohammad Abbas poses for a picture after the third day of their fifth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Multan at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 1, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Test pacer Mohammad Abbas’s 10-wicket match haul led Lahore Whites to a commanding six-wicket victory over Multan on the third day of the fifth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 match here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Set to chase a modest 81-run target, Lahore Whites comfortably knocked the winning runs in 17.3 overs for the loss of just four wickets.

Middle-order batter Nisar Ahmed remained the top-scorer with an 11-ball 24 not out, followed by Tayyab Tahir, who made an unbeaten 19 off 23 deliveries.

The duo put together the match-winning stand after Lahore Whites had been reduced to 53/4 as Multan’s Kashif Ali, who bagged two wickets, alongside Mohammad Shan and Mohammad Ismail, dismantled their top order.

Earlier in the day, Multan resumed their second innings from 122/3 in 34.5, leading by three runs, and could add 77 more to their overnight score and were eventually bowled out for a meagre 199 in 64.3 overs.

Imran Butt waged a lone battle for Multan in the second innings, top-scoring with 71 off 151 deliveries, laced with eight fours.

Abbas was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Whites in the second innings as well, taking five wickets for just 51 runs in his 26 overs, out of which nine were maiden. The experienced pacer, as a result, returned magnificent match figures of 10/83.

The right-arm seamer was supported by Test all-rounder Aamir Jamal, who took three wickets, while Nisar Ahmed chipped in with two.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Saad Khan’s unbeaten century in the run chase helped Bahawalpur beat Karachi Blues by eight wickets on the third day of their fifth-round QEAT match.

At the commencement of the penultimate day’s play, Bahawalpur resumed their pursuit of the 213-run target and made light work of it as they chased it down in just 64.1 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten 166-run partnership between Saad and Mohammad Ammar.

Saad remained the top-scorer for Bahawalpur with 103 off 137 deliveries, studded with 17 fours, while Ammar made 70 not out from 164 balls, smashing six boundaries in the process.

Their match-winning partnership came after Mushtaq Ahmed’s twin strike had reduced Bahawalpur to 49/2. He remained the sole wicket-taker for Karachi Blues in the second innings.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Test all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed’s unbeaten half-century anchored Peshawar’s second innings after the former champions conceded a 64-run lead.

Earlier in the day, Faisalabad resumed their first innings from 309/7 in response to Peshawar’s 320 all out, through centurion Faham-ul-Haq, and went on to pile 75 more to their overnight score.

As a result, Faisalabad finished at 384 all out in 121.4 overs, securing a handy 64-run lead over Peshawar.

Young opener Faham remained their top-scorer with 157 off 326 deliveries, comprising 18 boundaries. The 19-year-old was amply supported by No.9 batter Ahmed Safi Abdullah on the penultimate day, who scored 35 as the duo stretched their partnership to 58 runs.

For Peshawar, skipper Sajid Khan picked up three wickets, followed by Niaz Khan and Iftikhar with two each, while Mohammad Amir Khan, Maaz Sadaqat and Israrullah made one scalp apiece.

Trailing by 64 runs, Peshawar got off to a dismal start to their second innings as they had slipped to 60/5 before Iftikhar and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris launched a recovery.

The duo put together an important 59 runs for the sixth wicket until Haris was trapped lbw by Ahmed Safi. He made 38 off 65 deliveries with the help of six fours.

Iftikhar, on the other hand, remained firm and went on to score an unbeaten 54 off 122 deliveries, laced with seven fours. He will resume Peshawar’s second innings from 170/6 on the final day, alongside Niaz Khan, not out on 15.

For Faisalabad, Afaq Afridi took three wickets, followed by Jahandad Khan with two, while Ahmed Safi bagged one on the penultimate day.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Shahzaib Khan’s gutsy century lifted Abbottabad after they were forced to follow on by defending champions Sialkot.

Earlier in the day, Abbottabad resumed their second innings from 37/1, trailing by 256 runs, and went on to accumulate 331/8 in 91.5 overs and thus lead by 38 runs.

Leading Abbottabad’s batting charge in the second innings was opener Shahzaib, who remained the top-scorer with an anchoring 131 off 257 deliveries, smashing 20 fours and a six. He was notably supported by No.8 Khalid Usman, who made a 97-ball 83, featuring eight fours and five sixes.

For Sialkot, Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets, followed by Mohammad Hasnain with two, while Hasan Ali, Athar Mehmood and skipper Usama Mir chipped in with one apiece.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Khushdil Shah’s monumental century turned the tide back in FATA’s favour after they were forced to follow on by Islamabad, who booked them for 281 after piling up 432 in the first innings.

Earlier in the day, FATA resumed their first innings from 213/7 and added 68 more to their total to finish at 281 all out in 55.3 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Rehan Afridi remained the top-scorer with a valiant 91 off 98 deliveries, comprising 14 fours and two sixes.

Afridi received notable support from lower-order batter Sameen Gul, who made an unbeaten 62-ball 43, featuring seven fours and a six.

Hunain Shah led the bowling charge for Islamabad with four wickets, while Musa Khan and Shayan Sheikh chipped in with three wickets each.

Trailing by 151 runs, a marathon 233-run partnership between Khushdil and Mohammad Sarwar Afridi put FATA into the lead, which ultimately grew to 133 runs by the end of day three as they reached 284/4.

Khushdil remained the top-scorer for FATA in the second innings with a 150-ball 159, studded with 22 fours and two sixes, while Sarwar made 71 not out from 143 balls. He will resume FATA’s second innings on the final day, alongside nightwatchman Sameen Gul.

For Islamabad, Kaleem Dil took two wickets, while Hunain Shah and Musa Khan bagged one apiece on the penultimate day.