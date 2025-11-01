Usman Tariq makes debut in third Pakistan-South Africa T20I

Pakistan's Usman Tariq practises ahead of their third T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 1, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Right-arm off-spinner Usman Tariq is set to make his T20I debut for Pakistan in the upcoming third and final match of the home series against South Africa here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Usman, who has played 36 T20s and taken 54 wickets at a decent bowling average of 18.07 in his budding career, has been slotted into the hosts’ lineup in place of Abrar Ahmed, who, alongside Naseem Shah, was “rested” for the series decider against the Proteas.

The 27-year-old was presented with Pakistan T20I cap No. 124 by ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in a team huddle ahead of the commencement of the all-important fixture.

For the unversed, Tariq earned his maiden call-up for the shortest-format series against South Africa on the back of his ground-breaking Caribbean Premier League (CPL) stint for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

The off-spinner finished as the second leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 20 scalps, only behind Imran Tahir's 23, and thus played a pivotal role in leading TKR to the title victory.

Pakistan’s Playing XI for third T20I against South Africa

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa serves as the decider with the series tied at 1-1.

In the series opener in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the Proteas crushed the hosts by a massive 55-run margin by bowling them out for a modest total of 139 while defending a 195-run target.

The home side responded with an equally resounding triumph as they booked South Africa for a mere 110 in 19.2 overs before chasing down the modest target for the loss of just one wicket and 41 balls to spare.

Notably, the two teams last played a bilateral series in the shortest format in December last year, which the home side, South Africa, won 2-0 as the third fixture was abandoned due to rain.