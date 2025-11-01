Arsenal legend Willie Young dies aged 73

An undated photo of Arsenal legend Willie Young. — Arsenal

Arsenal legend and former Tottenham Hotspur star Willie Young has died at the age of 73, the club confirmed on Friday.

In an official statement on X, Arsenal confirmed, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player Willie Young.”

"Making 236 appearances and winning the FA Cup in 1979, the Scottish defender was a cult hero at Highbury. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"Rest in peace, Willie."

Born in Edinburgh, Young began his career at Aberdeen in 1970 before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 1975.

Two years later, he made a controversial move across North London to Arsenal, where he made over 230 appearances.

He also played more than 180 games for the Dons before going on to lift the FA Cup with the Gunners in 1979.

He collected a winner’s medal in Arsenal’s dramatic 3-2 triumph over Manchester United in the iconic “five-minute final” of 1979.

The following year, however, Young became infamous for his foul on Paul Allen during the 1-0 FA Cup final defeat to West Ham. As the 17-year-old Allen raced through on goal in the closing stages, Young brought him down on the edge of the area.

Although he was shown only a yellow card, the incident provoked nationwide debate about professional fouls and ultimately led to the introduction of a rule mandating red cards for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity two years later.

Young also featured in Arsenal's 1980 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final defeat to Valencia in Brussels.

He left the club in 1981 after 237 appearances and joined Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest.

Despite his club success, the Scottish never earned a senior cap for Scotland after receiving a lifetime ban following an altercation in a Danish nightclub.