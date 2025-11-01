Cristina Bucsa beats Maya Joint to reach maiden WTA final

An undated photo of Moldovan-Spanish tennis player Cristina Bucsa. — WTA

HONG KONG: Cristina Bucsa produced an excellent performance to defeat fifth seed Maya Joint 6-3, 6-1 and advance to her first-ever WTA final at the 250-level tournament at the Centre Court on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Spaniard outplayed her Australian opponent in just 58 minutes, ending the 19-year-old’s remarkable recent run that included a title in Eastbourne and a semifinal appearance in Seoul.

Joint started brightly, holding serve through the opening five games to lead 3-2, but Bucsa soon shifted the momentum.

The world No. 56 launched a dominant seven-game streak, taking the first set 6-3 and racing to a 3-0 lead in the second. She controlled the match with confidence and precision and sealed a decisive straight-sets victory.

The Spaniard struck 20 winners to her opponent’s six, while Joint committed 25 unforced errors.

Bucsa also converted four of her 12 break points and impressively did not face a single break point on her own serve, underscoring her dominance throughout the match.

Earlier this week, Bucsa recorded victories over Yexin Ma and Emiliana Arango before advancing through a quarterfinal walkover from Belinda Bencic. Her consistent form and mental toughness have propelled her to the biggest milestone of her career so far.

This season has been a breakthrough for Bucsa, who also reached her Grand Slam third round at the Australian Open and climbed to her career-high ranking earlier this year.

Bucsa will face Montreal champion Victoria Mboko next.