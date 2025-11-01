Senne Lammens says he is not Peter Schmeichel after fans compare him with legend

Manchester United's Senne Lammens during the warm up before the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

Senne Lammens has said that he is not Peter Schmeichel after Manchester United fans compared him to the legendary goalkeeper.

Lammens joined United from Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp on deadline day. After missing the club’s first few games, he made his debut in a 2-0 win over Sunderland on October 04, which started their three-game winning streak.

He helped United with their first clean sheet of the season, and the crowd at Old Trafford chanted: "Are you Schmeichel in disguise?"

Speaking with the BBC, Lammens said that he didn’t listen to the crowd but saw the fans' chant later.

He further added that he is not Schmeichel, he is Lammens and still needs to prove a lot.

"I don't listen to it too much during the game but I saw it afterwards," he told the BBC.

"I'm not Schmeichel in disguise. I am just Senne Lammens trying to help the team.

"It is an amazing compliment to get but you have to be realistic. He is one of the best goalkeepers ever. I have to prove a lot more to be in the same conversation as him."

Lammens was on the bench in a narrow win against Chelsea and two discouraging defeats to Manchester City and Brentford.

The Belgian said that giving him time to adjust to the Premier League conditions was the right decision by Ruben Amorim.

"There was nothing said before about there being a strict plan," he said.

"It was always, 'the best goalkeeper will play.'

"But at the start, I had a little bit of difficulty in training. The manager saw that and gave me a little bit of time to adapt. The first game I played was the perfect opportunity for me. From there everything went well. I couldn't have imagined a better start."

Schmeichel is regarded as one of the greats in the club’s history, winning five Premier League titles at United and helping the team achieve a famous treble success in 1999.