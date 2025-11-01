Sindh eyes to revive traditional sports as Malakhra Championship kicks off in Karachi

This pictures shows two wrestlers competing during the All-Sindh Malakhra Championship in Karachi's Sachal Goth on November 1, 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: The Sindh Government has launched a two-day All-Sindh Malakhra Championship here in Sachal Goth, marking a renewed focus on promoting the province’s ancient rural sport.

Organised by the Sindh Department of Sports, the event features over 100 wrestlers from all 30 districts of Sindh, aiming to preserve and popularise Malakhra – a traditional form of Sindhi wrestling – among the youth.

The championship was formally inaugurated by officials from the Sindh Sports Department, with key figures including Taj Mohammad Wassan, District Sports Officers (DSOs) Ismail Shah, Sunny Parvez, Mohammad Usman, and Shakeel Ahmed in attendance.

According to DSO East Ismail Shah, three wrestlers each from Sindh’s 30 districts are participating in the event, ensuring province-wide participation.

The event has drawn notable traditional wrestlers, including Qurban Hothipoto, Mubarak Mallah, Jan Mohammad, and Munthar Bugti, who demonstrated their strength and technique by overpowering opponents in the traditional ring.

Wrestlers from Badin, including Manzoor Bhatti and Mashooq Gopang, as well as Karachi’s Bijli Khaskheli, are also competing.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Department of Sports stated that the government is fully committed to supporting rural and traditional games.

“The purpose of organising Malakhra is to revive Sindh’s indigenous sports and connect the younger generation with their cultural heritage,” he added.

The championship in Sachal Goth here stands as part of a broader initiative by the Sindh Government to preserve and promote the province’s cultural identity through traditional sports.