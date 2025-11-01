Kawhi leads Clippers to narrow victory over Pelicans

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (right) shoots the wining shot against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears and New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey watches as time expires of a 126-14 victory at Intuit Dome on Oct 31, 2025. — Reuters

INGLEWOOD: Kawhi Leonard shone with a stellar performance, propelling the Los Angeles Clippers to edge out the New Orleans Pelicans in a thrilling NBA Cup group stage encounter, securing a narrow 126-124 victory here at the Intuit Dome on Friday.

Leonard led the charge, adding 34 points, including five rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes that showcased his all-around game and clutch scoring ability.

The Pelicans started the game strongly, outscoring the Clippers 28-26 in the first quarter and holding a slim lead into halftime.

Through four challenging quarters, the game was a back-and-forth contest in which both teams traded leads. After the Clippers' second-quarter comeback, the Pelicans trailed 67-59.

However, the Pelicans rallied in the second half, outscoring the Clippers 65-59 across the third and fourth quarters, but it was not enough to clinch the win.

James Harden, who played 39 minutes and contributed 24 points and 14 assists, helped to support Leonard's efforts by skilfully directing the offence.

In 34 minutes, Ivica Zubac contributed 14 points and an incredible 11 rebounds, solidifying the Clippers' interior defence and securing crucial possessions in the closing minutes. Zubac was also a vital player on both sides of the court.

Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in 18 points off the bench, helping to stretch the floor and provide timely scoring. Bradley Beal contributed nine points along with two assists in a limited 21 minutes of action.

On the Pelicans’ side, John Collins was the top scorer with 14 points, while the team struggled to find consistent production from other key players. Despite valiant efforts, they fell short, remaining winless with a 0-5 record in the group stage.