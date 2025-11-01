Barcelona shift focus to Panichelli after Haaland, Alvarez out of reach: reports

An undated photo of RC Strasbourg Alsace striker Joaquin Panichelli. — Instagram/joaco_panichelli

Barcelona have reportedly shifted its focus to Chelsea target Joaquin Panichelli after learning that signings like Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are financially out of reach.

With Robert Lewandowski, 37, nearing the end of his career, the Catalan club are eager to recruit a young striker to lead their attack in the coming years.

According to reports, Panichelli has emerged as a serious option following an impressive start to life at Strasbourg, where he was valued at around €25 million, with 10 goals in 13 appearances.

The 23-year-old Argentine joined Strasbourg, Chelsea’s sister club, last summer in a €16 million deal from Deportivo Alaves FC, after a successful loan spell at Mirandes FC.

His strong performances in France have drawn attention from major European clubs, including Chelsea and AC Milan, as his value continues to rise.

Meanwhile, Barcelona had explored moves for Haaland and Alvarez, but Hansi Flick’s side have accepted that such transfers are beyond their current financial capabilities.

Instead, the club views Panichelli as a realistic and long-term replacement for Lewandowski.

In addition to Panichelli, Barcelona are reportedly close to signing Portuguese prodigy Cardoso Varela, beating Chelsea in the race for securing his signature.

The 17-year-old Dinamo Zagreb winger Verala is expected to join the Catalan side once he turns 18, in a deal worth an initial €5 million plus €20 million in potential add-ons, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Meanwhile, Varela has already featured in nine senior matches for Dinamo Zagreb, and Barcelona hope the teenager can become another key addition to their next generation of stars and contribute to the club’s long-term development.