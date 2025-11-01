Paul offers Garcia to replace Davis for exhibition fight: reports

This collage of photos shows American professional boxer Ryan Garcia (left), Jake Paul (centre) and Gervonta Davis. — AFP/Reuters

Jake Paul has reportedly offered Ryan Garcia to replace Gervonta Davis as his opponent for his upcoming exhibition boxing match, international media reported on Saturday.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is expected to fight Davis in an exhibition contest on November 14 at Miami's Kaseya Centre.

The fight was set to become the first major boxing match to be scored by AI; however, since its announcement, it has been surrounded by controversy.

Paul competes in the 200lbs division while Davis has never fought at more than 140lbs.

However, Davis, who is the WBA world champion at 135lbs, will not have his title at stake.

Nonetheless, the match was expected to go ahead, as both fighters had agreed to compete at a catchweight of 195lbs, using 12oz gloves to avoid injuries.

However, after a huge U-turn on Friday night, the fight now looks to be dead in the water, with Paul expected to change the opponent.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Netflix and Paul's camp are searching for alternative options after Davis was accused of domestic violence in recent developments.

"Netflix and [representatives] for Jake Paul have been exploring potential replacements for Gervonta Davis, sources familiar with the situation told Sports Illustrated," Mannix wrote on X.

"Paul-Davis, scheduled for November 14th, is in limbo after new allegations of domestic violence against Davis."

In July, on the complaint of his ex-girlfriend, Tank was arrested for the alleged assault, but was released on $10,000 bond shortly after being taken into custody.

The domestic violence case was later dismissed, with the Miami-Dade State's Attorney's Office confirming the victim refused to prosecute further.

Davis, who was also detained for domestic violence in December 2022, seemed to be in the clear, but new allegations now seem imminent.

According to Mannix, Paul's camp have reportedly offered former WBC interim lightweight champion Garcia and others to replace Davis.

"Representatives for Jake Paul have made an offer for Ryan Garcia to fight Paul in December, two sources with knowledge of the offer told Sports Illustrated," Mannix added.

"Garcia is not the only opponent Paul’s team has approached, as they aggressively pursue a replacement for Gervonta Davis."