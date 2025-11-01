Willa Pearson becomes youngest player in A-League history

An undated picture of Sydney FC’s defender Willa Pearson. — Sydney FC

Sydney FC’s defender Willa Pearson set a record as the youngest player ever to feature in an A-League Women’s or Men’s match, making her debut in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Melbourne City at Leichhardt Oval.

At 14 years and 312 days, Pearson eclipsed the previous record established by Western Sydney Wanderers' Ischia Brooking, who debuted aged 14 years and 347 days in 2023, and also moved ahead of Matildas captain Sam Kerr, who debuted at the age of 15 in 2008.

Kerr held the record for nearly 15 years after making her A-League Women's debut for Perth Glory aged 15 years and 45 days, until Talia Younis broke it in 2023 when she debuted for Western Sydney Wanderers aged 14 years and 361 days.

Earlier this year, Pearson, who was born on December 24, 2010, joined Sydney. Underscoring the generational span of the competition, her debut came opposite Melissa Barbieri, the league's oldest player.

Pearson expressed her gratitude after the match and conveyed gratitude to everyone who supported her and gave her the chance to play, while also appreciating that the team managed to secure a point.

"I'm knackered at the moment but thank you to everybody who believed in me, who gave me the opportunity and I'm so thankful we got a point," Pearson said.

According to head coach Ante Juric, Pearson exhibits a high level of maturity for her age.

"We have been very impressed with her progress in training, and tonight she showed she's more than capable of handling the occasion," he added.