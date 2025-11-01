Amorim expects fringe players to ask for exit requests ahead of 2026 World Cup

Manchester United's Casemiro with manager Ruben Amorim after being substituted during a Premier League match against Brighton at Old Trafford in Manchester on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that he expects some of his fringe players to request transfers in January, with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching.

Amorim revealed that several players are struggling and may look for opportunities elsewhere when the transfer window opens. Among them are Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo, who have both had limited appearances under the Portuguese coach this season.

Both players risk missing out on international selection for the Netherlands and England, respectively, if they do not secure consistent playing time. Mainoo reportedly requested to leave at the end of the summer transfer window, but United turned him down.

The 40-year-old now believes the issue could resurface in January, as some players would be missing.

“A lot of things can happen, even in our club, with the World Cup coming, some players are not playing and will ask to leave — I have to manage everything,” Amorim said.

Since Amorim’s appointment a year ago, Manchester United have spent nearly £250 million on new signings. However, the club traditionally completes most of its transfer business in the summer rather than the winter window.

Despite the possibility of departures, the Manager stressed that United remains focused on long-term planning rather than short-term fixes.

“We want to bring players who have a big future at Manchester United. Our goal is stability and building a strong team for the future,” he concluded.