Dortmund edge past Augsburg to move up to second place in Bundesliga

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy applauds the fans as he is substituted on October 21, 2023. — Reuters

AUGSBURG: Borussia Dortmund claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Augsburg here at the WWK Arena on Friday, courtesy of Serhou Guirassy’s first-half strike, to move back into second place in the Bundesliga.

The Ruhr Valley club extended its winning streak to four games across all competitions, amassing 20 points and trailing league leaders Bayern Munich by just four points.

Dortmund’s win also served as a key preparation ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.

Augsburg, meanwhile, remains in the relegation zone, sitting 15th with seven points after losing six of their nine league games.

The defeat increases pressure on coach Sandro Wagner, as the team struggles to find consistency.

Dortmund, coming off a 4-2 German Cup win over Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties earlier this week, started the match cautiously, perhaps feeling the effects of their midweek exertions.

Augsburg had the first real chance in the 20th minute, but it was Dortmund who broke the deadlock in the 37th.

Guirassy capitalised on a poor clearance from the hosts to score his fifth league goal of the season.

The second half saw Augsburg apply late pressure, searching desperately for an equaliser, but Dortmund held firm to maintain their slim advantage.

The victory underlines Dortmund’s determination to challenge Bayern for the top spot, while Augsburg must regroup quickly to reverse its disappointing form.

Reflecting on Friday's match, Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel said that the game was tough, but the team managed a win and a clean sheet despite travel and fatigue.

"These types of games are super difficult," Kobel said.

"A short turnaround, another away game, more flying, more travelling. I wouldn't say it was a top performance, but we kept a clean sheet at the back, we won the game."