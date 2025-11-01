Sabalenka says emotional mastery is her biggest breakthrough this season

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the US on October 11, 2025. — Reuters

RIYADH: Four-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka reflected on mastering her emotions, saying that it has been her biggest breakthrough this season as she sets her sights on capturing her first WTA Finals crown in Riyadh.

After an incredible 2025 campaign in which she won four titles from eight finals, the 27-year-old Belarusian locked up the year-end world No. 1 ranking for a second consecutive year.

Sabalenka recovered well to win her fourth Grand Slam trophy at the US Open, despite suffering heartbreaking defeats in the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals.

Reflecting on her earlier defeats, she admitted that she struggled to manage her emotions on court but said that she has learned to stay composed and focused on her game plan, regardless of frustration or pressure.

"There was terrible control over my emotions," said Sabalenka.

"I think the main lesson that I learned is that no matter what, doesn´t matter how I feel, how frustrated I am inside, I still have to try to stay calm and try to think clear, just try to focus on the plan that I have for the match. No matter what, stay in control."

After an intense training block in Dubai, Sabalenka said she feels ready to join the Stefanie Graf group, which also includes defending champion Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Jasmine Paolini. On Sunday, she will launch her campaign against Paolini.

After working with Novak Djokovic in Greece last month, the top seed also gave him credit for sharing her perspective.

Second seed Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, arrived early in Riyadh to acclimate to the fast surface, which her coach, Wim Fissette, has reportedly improved her ability to manage. Swiatek takes on Madison Keys on Saturday to start her campaign.

The WTA Finals begin Saturday at King Saud University Sports Arena and conclude on November 8.