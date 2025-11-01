Jannik Sinner beats Ben Shelton to reach Paris Masters semi-finals

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his Paris Masters' quarter-final match against Ben Shelton at Paris La Defence Arena in Nanterre on October 31, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Jannik Sinner took another big step toward reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking with a dominant straight-sets win over Ben Shelton in the Paris Masters quarterfinals on Friday.

The Italian eased past the fifth-seeded American 6-3, 6-3, capitalising on Carlos Alcaraz’s surprise second-round defeat to Cameron Norrie.

The victory extended Sinner’s unbeaten run on indoor hard courts to 24 matches. He will overtake Alcaraz at the top of the rankings if he lifts the title at La Defence Arena.

After the match, Sinner reflected on his performance, saying it had been a tough contest but he played solidly and aggressively.

"I'm very happy, It was a very, very tough match, at times you don't have a lot of control because of his incredible serving, but today I felt like I was returning very well. Also, from the back of the court I played very solid and very aggressive," he said.

Sinner has now won seven successive matches against the powerful Shelton since losing their first meeting in Shanghai in 2023.

The 24-year-old is targeting his fifth title of the season after adding the Vienna Open trophy last weekend to his Australian Open, Wimbledon and China Open triumphs.

During the match, the four-time Grand Slam champion wrapped up the first set in just 34 minutes, sealing it with a thumping baseline winner to break Shelton’s serve for the second time.

A 22nd-consecutive win against American opponents appeared nothing more than a formality for Sinner when he moved 3-1 up in the second set.

But Shelton immediately hit back with a break before levelling the set to gain a foothold in the match, much to the delight of a packed crowd.

However, the left-hander’s revival did not last long, as Sinner broke again in the eighth game.

With the win, Sinner became the first Italian man to reach a 13th Masters semi-final and did so on his first match point.

For the unversed, the 13th seed will next face Alexander Zverev in Saturday’s semi-final.