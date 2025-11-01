Arsenal reject Crystal Palace’s request to move League Cup quarter-final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during match against Brighton & Hove Albion in Carabao Cup on October 29, 2025. — Reuters

Premier League club Arsenal has denied Crystal Palace’s request to reschedule their League Cup quarter-final from December 16th to December 23rd, manager Mikel Arteta citing fairness and player welfare concerns on Saturday.

Palace face a demanding stretch of four games in eight days, a Premier League clash with Manchester City on December 14, a Conference League tie against KuPS on December 18, and another league game at Leeds on December 21.

The south London club argued that both sides should have equal recovery time ahead of the quarter-final, noting that Arsenal hosts Wolverhampton on December 13.

While Palace were initially open to a Christmas Eve fixture, the idea was dismissed following discussions with the Metropolitan Police and Transport for London due to limited public transport.

Arsenal, as the home team, also opposed a Christmas Eve match. Palace then proposed December 23, but it conflicted with Arsenal’s trip to Everton and Palace’s game at Leeds, both scheduled for the same time.

Arteta said December 23 is not fair, stressing Arsenal must balance multiple competitions and that better scheduling alternatives already exist.

"I don't think that's fair, because we have other competitions as well we have to try to accommodate. We knew at the start of the season the competitions that each club is playing in," Arteta said.

"On balance we have to try to accommodate the best possible way for everybody... There are other (options to December 23). Believe me, there are other options much better than this one. We already suggested that."