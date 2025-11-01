Dodgers defeat Blue Jays to force game 7 in World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (left) and center fielder Justin Dean (center) celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre on Oct 31, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their World Series title hopes alive, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 to force a decisive game seven here at Rogers Centre on Friday.

To prolong the defending champions' season, Mookie Betts and Will Smith provided crucial hits, and the Dodgers, who were facing elimination for the first time this playoffs, depended on six solid innings from starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Smith doubled home a run in the third inning to give Los Angeles the lead, and Betts then singled in two more to make it 3-0.

Toronto's first run of the evening came in the bottom half, when Addison Barger doubled and scored on a single from George Springer.

The Blue Jays nearly tied the game in the ninth on a bizarre play when the ball became lodged at the bottom of the outfield fence.

Outfielder Justin Dean immediately signalled for a dead ball, and after review, the umpires ruled it a ground-rule double instead of an inside-the-park home run.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emphasised his team’s steady mindset and belief in their ability to perform when it matters most. His focus is on “just one baseball game”.

"We got to go out there and win one baseball game. We've done that all year. Everyone's bought in," said Roberts.

"I don't know how the game's going to play out, but as far as kind of the moment, winning a game, I couldn't be more excited to get to sleep and wake up to play a baseball game tomorrow."

Toronto was unable to capitalise despite having runners on second and third and no outs. Andres Gimenez lined to left, Kike Hernandez doubled off Barger to close the game, and Ernie Clement popped out. Game 7 is set for Saturday in Toronto.