AI generated 'Sky Stadium' fake video tricks millions ahead of 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

An undated photo of AI generated Sky Stadium. — X

A viral AI-generated video showing a glowing ‘Sky Stadium’ high above the desert has misled millions of social media users into believing it was part of Saudi Arabia’s 2034 FIFA World Cup preparations, but it turns out to be entirely fictional.

The clip, which appeared to show a football pitch built atop a massive skyscraper, spread rapidly across social media, with many users convinced it was an official concept released by Saudi Arabia. However, officials have denied any connection to the footage.

“This design is completely fake and bears no resemblance to anything Saudi Arabia is planning. It appears in no official sources,” officials said.

Although Saudi Arabia has revealed ambitious plans to construct sporting arenas as part of The Line, a futuristic megacity project, none of the official designs resemble the viral stadium.

AFP’s digital verification team traced the video back to an Instagram creator called 'hyporaultraworks', who is known for sharing AI-generated architectural concepts. The account owner confirmed to AFP that the viral video was their own creation, describing it as a simple AI experiment that unexpectedly went viral.

“What started as a simple AI concept has taken on a life of its own — over 50 million views later,” the creator said.

“It was purely an imaginative AI concept exploring a skyscraper-style football arena.”

Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily in sports and infrastructure ahead of hosting the 2034 World Cup, though the viral stadium remains purely a digital illusion.