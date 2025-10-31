Pakistan captain Agha showers praise on Salman, Saim after South Africa win

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Saim Ayub (left) and Salman Mirza during their second T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha applauded youngsters Salman Mirza and Saim Ayub following their series-levelling nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the second T20I here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Opting to field first in the must-win fixture, Pakistan’s pace trio of Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Naseem Shah ran through South Africa’s batting unit, which could yield 110 runs before being bowled out in 19.2 overs.

“We bowled really well up front. When you bowl that well early on, you're always going to win the game,” said Agha at the post-match presentation.

Although Faheem finished as the leading wicket-taker, the tone was set by emerging pacer Salman, who returned economical bowling figures of 3/14 in his four overs.

For his sensational performance, Salman was adjudged the Player of the Match, while also receiving words of acknowledgement from his captain Agha, who applauded him for "learning new things every day" before claiming that he was transforming himself into a "frontline bowler".

"Salman [Mirza] is working very hard and learning new things every day. He started as a backup option, but he's becoming a frontline bowler now," Agha stated.

"Naseem [also] bowled really well, and I'm very happy for him," he added.

In response, Pakistan made the light work of the 111-run target as the home side knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 41 balls to spare, courtesy of Saim’s blistering half-century.

The left-handed batter smashed six fours and five sixes on his way to an unbeaten 71 off just 38 deliveries.

"Saim is someone who can play for the next ten years and become the player we all want him to be," Agha said of the 23-year-old batter.

For the unversed, after suffering a 55-run thrashing in the series opener in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the home side hit back with an equally comprehensive outcome, winning by nine wickets and 41 balls to spare and forced the series into the decider, which will also be played here on Saturday.

"They outplayed us in the previous game, and we did that today. It's beautifully set up now, and hopefully, we'll have a cracker in the final," said Agha.