Mushtaq Ahmed rates Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim's repertoire in online lecture

Spin great Mushtaq Ahmed, during an online lecture on Thursday, told Imad Wasim that his orthodox left-arm-spin was improving and praised leg-spinner Shadab Khan's variations, adding that he only needs more experience of longer formats to make an impression.

Mushtaq, who has served as spin bowling coach around the world, delivered his lecture to national and emerging spinners today.



He stressed on the importance of the relationship between a wicketkeeper and a spinner, saying that the pair work in tandem to plot a batsman’s downfall. He recalled that back in the day he would team up with wicketkeeper Moin Khan in order to plot batsmen's downfall.



He told the incumbent spin brigade that the ongoing lockdown was the best for spinners to work and improve their bowling techniques.

Mushtaq further said that spin bowling is not only an art but also about the smartness of the bowler.

He revealed that he never took criticism to heart during his career and always tried to improve his game, reminding his audience that he was the son of a labourer and that his father taught him to never give up - something that became his career’s motto.

