Afghanistan thump Zimbabwe in second T20I to secure unassailable series lead

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran celebrates scoring a half-century during their second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on October 31, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Rashid Khan’s economical bowling figures of 3/9, followed by an unbeaten half-century by Ibrahim Zadran, propelled Afghanistan to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I here at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The victory meant the touring side secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with the third and final fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza’s decision to bat first in the must-win fixture backfired as his team was booked for a paltry 125 in 19.3 overs.

Raza remained the top-scorer for the home side with an anchoring 37 off 32 deliveries with the help of four boundaries, while Tony Munyonga was the next-best run-getter with his 12-ball 19.

Rashid led Afghanistan’s bowling charge by taking three wickets for just nine runs in his three overs, followed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Abdollah Ahmadzai with two each, while Fareed Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi chipped in with one apiece.



For his economical bowling performance, Rashid was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Chasing a modest 126-run target to clinch the series, Afghanistan comfortably sailed over the line by knocking the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 12 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the touring side was right-handed opener Ibrahim Zadran, who top-scored with an unbeaten 57 off 51 deliveries, studded with seven fours.

Zadran was significantly supported by fellow opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (16), middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli (17) and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who remained unbeaten with a 13-ball 25, comprising five fours.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans took two wickets for 21 runs in his three overs, while Wellington Masakadza made one scalp.