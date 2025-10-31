Pakistan humble South Africa in second T20I to level series

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a no-look shot during their second T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: A collective bowling effort, followed by Saim Ayub’s unbeaten half-century, led Pakistan to a commanding nine-run victory over South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest 111-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 41 balls to spare.

Pakistan got off to a flamboyant start to the pursuit, with their opening pair of Saim and Sahibzada Farhan putting together a brisk 54-run partnership.

The opening stand was eventually broken by Corbin Bosch in the seventh over when he trapped Farhan lbw with an in-dipper. The right-handed opener scored 28 off 23 deliveries with the help of three sixes.

Ayub was then joined by star batter Babar Azam in the middle, and the duo ensured Pakistan sailed over the line without further setbacks as they registered a match-winning 64-run partnership.

The second-wicket partnership was largely dominated by Ayub, who remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 71 off just 38 deliveries, smashing six fours and five sixes, while Babar made 11 not out from 18 balls.

For South Africa, Bosch was the solitary wicket-taker.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to field first bore fruit as his team’s bowling unit booked South Africa for a meagre 110 in 19.2 overs.

Youngster Salman Mirza gave Pakistan a dominant start with the ball, by cleaning up Reeza Hendricks (zero) on just the second delivery of the fixture.

The Proteas then lost two more wickets in successive overs, bowled by Naseem Shah and Salman, respectively, and thus had been reduced to 15/3.

Bowling his third over on trot, Salman, who had earlier dropped Matthew Breetzke (five) off Naseem, repented his mistake by bowling the right-handed batter with a leg-cutter.

With South Africa reeling at 23/4 in 4.4 overs, Dewald Brevis attempted to launch a counterattack by going after the Pakistan pacers, but Faheem Ashraf drew curtains on his blistering cameo in the eighth over with a short-pitched delivery.

Brevis remained the top-scorer for the visitors with a 16-ball 25, featuring three sixes.

The all-rounder then dismissed South Africa captain Donovan Ferreira (15) and George Linde in his next two overs, respectively, to strengthen Pakistan’s command.

Naseem added to South Africa’s woes in the 14th over by dismissing their all-rounder Corbin Bosch (11), caught behind.

Following the slump, lower-order batters Ottneil Baartman and Nandre Burger (nine) added valuable runs at the backend, putting together 19 runs for the ninth wicket until the latter was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed in the penultimate over.

Faheem was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan, dismissing four South African batters for just 23 runs in 3.2 overs, followed by Salman Mirza, who gave away just 14 runs in his four to pick up three wickets. Naseem Shah lent ample support with two scalps, while Abrar chipped in with one.