West Indies crush Bangladesh in third T20I to sweep series

West Indies' Romario Shepherd (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third T20I against Bangladesh at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on October 31, 2025. — CWI

CHATTOGRAM: Pacer Romario Shepherd’s hat-trick, followed by half-centuries from stand-in captain Roston Chase and Ackeem Auguste, helped West Indies down Bangladesh by five wickets in the third T20I here at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Friday.

Opting to bat first in the final fixture of the three-match series, already clinched by West Indies 2-0, Bangladesh’s batting unit could yield 152 runs before being bowled out in 20 overs despite Tanzid Hasan’s gutsy half-century.

The left-handed opener waged a lone battle for the home side, top-scoring with a valiant 89 off 62 deliveries, laced with nine fours and four sixes.

Besides him, Saif Hassan made a notable contribution with a 22-ball 23, featuring two sixes, while the rest of the Bangladesh batters failed to amass double figures against the Shepherd-led West Indies bowling attack.

Shepherd was the standout bowler for West Indies, returning figures of 3/36 in his four overs. He was supported by Jason Holder and Khary Pierre, who bagged two wickets each, while Akeal Hosein and Chase chipped in with one apiece.

Chasing a modest 152-run target, the touring side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and 19 balls to spare, courtesy of half-centuries from Chase and Auguste.

The duo of Chase and Auguste remained the joint top-scorers for West Indies in the run chase, making 50 each. The stand-in captain conceded 29 deliveries and hit five fours and a six, while Auguste smashed five sixes and a four, taking 25 balls.

Chase and Auguste also shared a match-defining 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket after Amir Jangoo (34) was dismissed by Rishad Hossain in the eighth over.

Hossain was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 43 runs in his four overs, while Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan bagged one apiece.