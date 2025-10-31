Romario Shepherd registers hat-trick in third Bangladesh T20I

West Indies' Romario Shepherd celebrates taking a wicket during their first ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on October 18, 2025. — AFP

CHATTOGRAM: Right-arm West Indies pacer Romario Shepherd on Friday etched his name into the history books by becoming just the second bowler to register a hat-trick in T20Is.

Shepherd achieved the milestone during the former champions’ third T20I against Bangladesh, underway here at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium.

The 30-year-old got Nurul Hasan caught at long-on on the final delivery of his third over before dismissing Bangladesh’s mainstay Tanzid Hasan and tailender Shoriful Islam on the first two deliveries of his final over to complete his hat-trick.

Shepherd, as a result, became only the second West Indian bowler to achieve the milestone, joining experienced teammate Jason Holder, who first attained the feat in 2022 in a T20I against England at Bridgetown.

The hat-trick helped Shepherd finish with decent bowling figures of 3/36 in his four overs, which eventually proved pivotal in helping West Indies book Bangladesh to 151 in 20 overs.

Opener Tanzid remained the top-scorer for the home side with a blistering 89 off 62 deliveries, laced with nine fours and four sixes. Besides him, Saif Hassan made a notable contribution with a 22-ball 23, featuring two sixes.

Romario Shepherd was the standout bowler for the visitors, while Khary Pierre and Holder lent ample support with two wickets each. Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase, on the other hand, chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 152-run target, the touring side later comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and 19 balls to spare, courtesy of half-centuries from stand-in skipper Chase and Ackeem Auguste, who scored 50 each.