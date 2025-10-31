Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first in must-win second T20I against South Africa

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) flips the coin as South Africa's Donovan Ferreira makes a call at the toss for their second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs



South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman and Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and South Africa have come face-to-face 26 times in T20Is, with the Proteas narrowly leading the head-to-head record with 13 victories, compared to the Green Shirts’ 12.

Matches: 26

Pakistan: 12

South Africa: 13

No Result: 1

Form Guide

The two teams will enter the fixture with contrasting momentum, with the Proteas riding high on confidence after winning the series opener in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The home side, on the other hand, would hope for a turnaround to stay alive in the ongoing series after being outclassed in the opening match by 55 runs.

The defeat came after the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 heartbreak, during which they lost to arch-rivals India thrice, including the historic final.

Notably, the two teams last played a bilateral series in the shortest format in December last year, which the home side, South Africa, won 2-0 as the third fixture was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan: L, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

South Africa: W, L, A, L, W