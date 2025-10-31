ICC announces match officials for Women’s World Cup 2025 final

Umpire Eloise Sheridan signals a six during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 Semi-Final match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Guwahati, India. - ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the match officials for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa, scheduled for Sunday at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams will serve as the on-field umpires for the much-anticipated clash, where both India and South Africa aim to lift their maiden Women’s World Cup title.

Sheridan and Williams have been key figures throughout the tournament and recently officiated South Africa’s emphatic 125-run semi-final win over England.

Earlier, Williams was also part of the officiating team during the group-stage encounter between the two finalists on October 9, when South Africa pulled off a stunning run chase to beat India.

Completing the officiating lineup, Sue Redfern will act as the Third Umpire, Nimali Perera as the Fourth Umpire, and Michelle Pereira as the Match Referee.

The final is set to begin at 15:00 local time, marking the culmination of an enthralling tournament that has witnessed thrilling performances and historic moments.

Historically, both teams have met 34 times in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). India hold a clear edge with 20 wins, while South Africa have emerged victorious on 13 occasions. One match ended with no result.