ECB confirms player auction and salary hike for The Hundred 2026

Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles are reigning champions of women's and men's competitions. - The Hundred

LONDON: The Hundred will replace its current draft system with a player auction for the 2026 season, adopting a model similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the overall salary budgets for both men’s and women’s competitions will also see substantial increases — 45% and 100% respectively — following the ECB’s recent equity sale, which generated over £550 million.

The inaugural auction is scheduled for March 2026 and forms part of a broader “reset” strategy approved by The Hundred Board on Thursday. This will coincide with the first season in which all eight teams are either partially or fully owned by private investors.

To attract top international talent, the men’s team salary cap will rise from £1.2 million to £2.05 million per season, while the women’s teams will see their budgets increase from £440,000 to £880,000.

The base salary for the lowest-paid women’s players will also grow by 50%, from £10,000 to £15,000.

According to the ECB, both salary caps and minimum spend thresholds (salary collars) will be enforced. Teams will also be able to offer multi-year contracts for the first time.

Additionally, the number of overseas players allowed per squad will increase from three to four — subject to Home Office approval — with each team permitted to sign between 16 and 18 players.

While there will be no “right-to-match” rule, direct signings will be allowed. Each franchise may sign up to two overseas players and two centrally contracted England players between mid-November and mid-January. The Board also confirmed that the popular wildcard system will remain, enabling teams to pick two players from the T20 Blast via a draft in June 2026.

To balance spending, pre-auction deductions will apply based on the number of pre-signed players. For the men’s teams, deductions will range from £350,000 for one signing to £950,000 for four, while for the women’s competition, they will range from £130,000 to £360,000.

Vikram Banerjee, Managing Director of The Hundred, expressed excitement over the upcoming changes.

“This is a hugely exciting time for The Hundred,” Banerjee said. “Moving to an auction will make the competition even better, helping us attract the best players in the world and raise the overall standard of cricket and entertainment.”

He added that the decision was guided by three key principles: attracting elite players, maintaining competitive balance, and ensuring equal progress across both the men’s and women’s formats.

“The salary pot for the women’s competition has grown significantly since the first season, rising from £120,000 to £880,000,” Banerjee noted. “Top players could now earn around £130,000, reflecting the competition’s commitment to fair and competitive pay.”

Banerjee concluded by acknowledging the contribution of new investors:

“It’s been fantastic working alongside our new partners. Their energy and expertise will help make The Hundred even better — for both fans and players alike.”