Australia go 1-0 up after dominant win over India in second T20I

Mitchell Marsh of Australia and Travis Head of Australia (Right) running during game two of the T20 International series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series to take a 1-0 lead on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Chasing a modest target of 126, the hosts cruised to victory inside 14 overs, thanks to a commanding batting display led by captain Mitchell Marsh and contributions from Travis Head and Josh Inglis.

Openers Head and Marsh gave Australia a flying start, adding 50 runs in quick time. Head was the first to depart after smashing 28 off 15 balls with three fours and a six, dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy with the score at 51-1 in 4.3 overs.

Marsh continued the momentum alongside Inglis, but narrowly missed out on a half-century, falling to Kuldeep Yadav for a brisk 46 off 26 deliveries, featuring two fours and four sixes.

In the next over, Chakravarthy struck again, removing Tim David for just one run, leaving Australia at 90-3 in 8.4 overs.

Inglis and Mitchell Owen steadied the innings with a 22-run stand before Kuldeep dismissed Inglis for a run-a-ball 20, which included one boundary.

With just two runs required, Jasprit Bumrah claimed two quick wickets — Owen (14 off 10) and Matthew Short (0) — momentarily putting Australia under pressure at 124-6 in 12.4 overs.

However, Marcus Stoinis (6 not out) and Xavier Bartlett (0 not out) ensured the hosts sealed the win comfortably in the 14th over.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 125 in 18.4 overs following a superb bowling performance from Australia’s pace trio — Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis.

India suffered early setbacks when Shubman Gill (5 off 10) fell to Hazlewood in the third over, followed by Sanju Samson (2) dismissed by Ellis in the next.

Hazlewood then struck twice more, removing Suryakumar Yadav (1) and Tilak Varma (0), reducing India to 32-4 in 4.5 overs.

A mix-up saw Axar Patel run out in the eighth over, leaving India in deep trouble.

However, opener Abhishek Sharma fought back with a resilient 68 off 37 balls, featuring eight fours and two sixes, adding 56 runs for the sixth wicket with Harshit Rana (35 off 33).

Bartlett broke the partnership by removing Rana, and later dismissed Shivam Dube (4), while Marcus Stoinis got rid of Kuldeep Yadav (0). Sharma’s valiant innings ended soon after, and Bumrah was run out for a duck to wrap up the innings.

Hazlewood finished with exceptional figures of three for 13 in four overs, while Bartlett and Ellis picked up two wickets each.

Australia now lead the five-match series 1-0, with the third T20I scheduled to take place in Hobart on Sunday.