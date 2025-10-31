Nikki Bella credits Brie and Bryan Danielson for fueling her latest WWE comeback

An undated photo of Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson. — WWE

WWE legend Nikki Bella has credited her sister Brie Bella and brother-in-law Bryan Danielson for mentoring her through her latest comeback journey in professional wrestling.

Following her recent in-ring return on WWE Raw against Roxanne Perez, Nikki shared that their guidance and feedback have played a vital role in her evolution as a performer in today’s wrestling landscape.

Speaking after her appearance, the 41-year-old said she is determined to keep pushing herself beyond her comfort zone, focusing on both personal and professional growth.

She emphasised that her return is driven by ambition and passion, not nostalgia.

“Every time I step back into the ring, I learn something new about myself,” Bella said, reflecting on her progress.

She revealed that she has been reviewing her performances closely and seeking constructive feedback from her inner circle to refine her craft.

Bella expressed pride in her performance on the October 27 episode of Raw, where she received a roaring crowd response and trended on social media after the match.

During her post-show remarks, Nikki shared that she has been actively seeking advice from Brie and Bryan Danielson to better adapt to the modern, fast-paced wrestling style.

“It felt great. What I love is every time I go out there, I push harder. I’m learning more about myself in this era. I sit and watch, I get feedback from Bryan, from Brie, from myself — and I know what I need to do next and how I can improve even more,” she said.

She also mentioned her desire to expand her move set and continue challenging herself, even when facing much younger opponents.

“I wanted to bring in more moves and challenge myself like I used to. I’m going against someone with a 20-year age difference, you know?” Bella added with a smile.

As the interview concluded, Nikki confirmed that her journey is far from over — announcing that she will return to the ring in a tag team match on the November 3 episode of WWE Raw in New Mexico.