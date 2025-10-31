Veteran seamer Abbas joins elite club with 50+ five-wicket hauls

Mohammad Abbas of Pakistan appeals during day 1 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and Pakistan at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground on January 03, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. - AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Test seamer Mohammad Abbas continued his remarkable domestic form by taking another five-wicket haul during the 2025-26 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash between Lahore Region Whites and Multan Region at the Murghzar Cricket Ground.

Bowling first, Abbas gave Lahore Region Whites a perfect start, dismantling Multan’s top order early by removing captain Zain Abbas (0) and opener Waqar Hussain (1), reducing them to 3-2.

Multan never fully recovered from the early blows and were eventually bowled out for 164 in 43.4 overs.

Abbas finished with exceptional figures of 5-32 from 15.4 overs, claiming his final wicket by dismissing No.11 Kashif Ali (1).

Aamir Jamal provided strong support with 3-58, while Arafat Minhas offered brief resistance for Multan with a 51-ball 45 from the lower order.

This was Abbas’ second consecutive five-wicket haul, following his 6-78 against Karachi Blues just three days earlier — which marked his 50th career five-for in First-Class cricket.

After just one day of play in the fifth round, the 35-year-old seamer has emerged as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 18 wickets at an impressive average of 20.94 and an economy rate of 2.79.

Only Sialkot’s Athar Mahmood (19 wickets at 16.42) is ahead of him.

Overall, Abbas now boasts 825 wickets from 205 First-Class matches at an average of 20.66.

Remarkably, he has become only the third fast bowler in the 21st century (since January 2001) to claim 50 or more five-wicket hauls in First-Class cricket — joining an elite list that includes Abdur Rauf (57) and James Anderson (55).

