Andrew Tate set to replace KSI as Misfits Boxing CEO

An undated picture of YouTuber-turned-boxer Andrew Tate. — Reuters

DUBAI: YouTuber-turned-boxer Andrew Tate has officially been appointed as the new CEO of Misfits Boxing and is set to make his return to the ring, replacing KSI in a highly anticipated heavyweight title fight against Chase DeMoor on December 20 in Dubai.

In a social media announcement, Tate revealed that the leadership change had been in progress for some time, promising to take Misfits Boxing to new global heights.

“Welcome to your new CEO. It wasn’t a hostile takeover, but it was certainly planned,” Tate said. “Mams [Taylor] and I will put Misfits where it belongs — on the world stage.”

The 38-year-old also hinted that the transition followed internal shortcomings under previous management.

“Someone who failed in their obligations to make this organisation as big as it should’ve been has been ousted,” he added. “We’re now creating the largest disruptive force in sports entertainment history.”

The upcoming Christmas-time event is expected to be Misfits Boxing’s biggest show to date, featuring a stacked card of major influencer bouts. Former UFC fighter Darren Till has also been linked with a future appearance under the promotion.

DeMoor enters the fight on an eight-bout winning streak, following a recent draw against Efrain Carranza Gonzalez in Tijuana. Tate, meanwhile, has not competed professionally since 2020, making his comeback one of the most anticipated moments in influencer boxing.