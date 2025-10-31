Moment of silence held for Ben Austin during Australia-India second T20I

A moment of silence was observed for young Ben Austin before the start of the second T20I between Australia and India in Melbourne on October 31, 2025. – CA

MELBOURNE: Tributes from across the cricketing world have been paid to 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically passed away on Thursday following a training accident.

Austin was struck in the neck by a ball thrown from a sidearm during a net session at Ferntree Gully Cricket Club. Despite being placed on life support, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

Before the T20I between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), players, officials, and representatives from Austin’s cricket clubs observed a moment of silence.

A minute of silence was observed at the MCG following the tragic passing of Ben Austin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xly79nAgcg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2025





His image was displayed on the big screen, and his cap was placed on a plinth on the outfield. Both teams and match officials also wore black armbands in his memory.

At the ongoing Women’s World Cup, the Australia and India women’s teams also wore black armbands during their semifinal match.

Similarly, during the Sheffield Shield fixtures that concluded on Friday, teams paid tribute by placing bats out, wearing black armbands, and observing a minute’s silence before play resumed at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Cricket boards and players worldwide expressed their condolences.

Austin’s father, Jace, said cricket had been a central part of his son’s life.

“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find comfort knowing he was doing something he loved — going down to the nets with mates to play cricket,” he said. “He loved the game; it was one of the greatest joys of his life.”

Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria have extended support to Austin’s family and teammates.

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins expressed deep sorrow over the tragic passing of Ben Austin, highlighting the strong sense of unity within the cricketing community.

"It makes you so proud to realise how connected the cricket community is and how much we look after each other ... but it's a shame that it's these moments that remind you of that very fact," Cummins told reporters on Friday.

"Ben was the classic Aussie boy or girl who loved footy in the winter and cricket in the summer. He is how we would like all of our children to turn out, and was living the dream."

The incident has reignited discussions around safety in grassroots cricket, particularly the use of sidearms (or “wangers”) and the need for enhanced protective gear.

While Austin wore a helmet, it did not have a stem guard — a feature now mandatory in Cricket Australia-sanctioned matches but only recommended at community level.

"I think the temptation in moments like this is to move to solution mode," Cummins said on Thursday. "At the moment, our focus is around providing support and counselling for those people who experienced the trauma. There will be an appropriate time to review that and answer those questions."

Austin’s teammate, Liam Vertigan, described him as a passionate and kind young man. “He lived and breathed cricket,” Vertigan told AAP. “He was loved by everyone — polite, cheerful, and always smiling.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, friends and community members created a memorial at the club, leaving flowers, treats, and cricket bats in tribute.

The heartbreaking incident evokes memories of Phillip Hughes, who died in 2014 after being struck in the neck during a Sheffield Shield match at the SCG. The Hughes family also shared condolences, expressing hope that Austin’s family would find comfort in their cherished memories.

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign for Austin’s family had raised over AUD $120,000.