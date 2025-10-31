Gable Steveson stuns crowd with 15-second boxing debut win

An undated picture of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. — Instagram/ gable

NASHVILLE: Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson made an explosive entrance into the combat sports scene, securing a stunning 15-second victory over Billy Swanson in his dirty boxing debut at DBX4 on Thursday night.

Despite competing under modified rules that favored striking over grappling, the Olympic wrestling champion showed no signs of discomfort. Steveson bulldozed through Swanson almost instantly, showcasing his trademark power and athleticism.

From the opening bell, Steveson looked composed and confident on his feet.

He quickly closed the distance, landing a stiff jab that forced Swanson backward before unleashing a vicious uppercut that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

The Olympian followed up with a flurry of standing strikes until referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to stop the contest.

Widely regarded as one of the top wrestling prospects to transition into mixed martial arts, Steveson currently trains alongside former UFC champion Jon Jones.

His rapid success suggests it may only be a matter of time before he steps into the UFC Octagon — a possibility Steveson himself hinted at during his post-fight interview.

“I think a special guest was here to watch me, but I’m not sure where he is,” Steveson said with a grin. “His name is Mick Maynard, and he’s right there. Mick, you’ve seen a little bit — I’d love to show a lot more. Hopefully, you believe in me, and I appreciate you.”

After the emphatic win, Jon Jones joined Steveson in the ring to celebrate the dominant debut. Steveson has often credited Jones for inspiring his MMA journey.

After brief stints with WWE and the Buffalo Bills, he became one of Jones’ primary training partners ahead of the former champion’s UFC 309 title defense against Stipe Miocic last November.

“Training with Jon definitely put a huge spark in me to do MMA,” Steveson said previously. “Wherever the path leads me after this wrestling season is going to be great.”