Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shines as Thunder stay unbeaten with win over Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives between Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George and center Alex Sarr during the second half at Paycom Center on Oct 30, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again showcased his brilliance, powering the Oklahoma City Thunder to a commanding 127-108 victory over the Washington Wizards at the Paycom Center on Thursday.

The Thunder star led from the front with 31 points, seven assists, and three rebounds, guiding Oklahoma City to their sixth straight win and maintaining their perfect 6-0 start to the season.

From the opening tip, Gilgeous-Alexander dictated the pace of the game—attacking the rim, creating scoring chances for teammates, and keeping the Thunder’s offense in rhythm.

His leadership on both ends of the floor ensured Oklahoma City dominated the tempo and outscored the Wizards in nearly every quarter.

Rookie Ajay Mitchell impressed once again, scoring 26 points in just 30 minutes, showing remarkable poise and confidence beyond his years. Off the bench, Isaiah Joe delivered a breakout performance with 20 points, knocking down crucial shots from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein anchored the paint with 17 points and eight rebounds, providing a strong interior presence.

Despite a competitive second quarter from Washington, the Wizards fell to 1-4 as the Thunder’s depth and defensive intensity proved overwhelming. Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace also chipped in with eight and 12 points, respectively.

With this victory, Oklahoma City continue to make an early-season statement as legitimate Western Conference contenders. Their chemistry, unselfish ball movement, and defensive energy have made them one of the most exciting teams in the league.

Next up, the Thunder will look to extend their unbeaten streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center on November 3.