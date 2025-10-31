Jannik Sinner storms past Cerundolo to reach first Paris Masters quarterfinal

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on October 30, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Italy’s Jannik Sinner produced a commanding performance to defeat Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday, advancing to the Rolex Paris Masters quarterfinals for the first time and keeping alive his hopes of reclaiming the top spot in the PIF ATP Rankings.

Despite appearing to struggle with his right leg and moving cautiously between points in the opening set, Sinner never called for a medical timeout during the 86-minute contest.

The second seed seized control early in the second set, breaking Cerundolo’s serve after a grueling 10-minute game capped by a forehand winner on his second break point.

In the first set, Sinner struck 12 winners against just two unforced errors, maintaining impressive consistency throughout.

Reflecting on his performance, Sinner admitted he missed early opportunities but was pleased with how he recovered and finished the match strongly.

“I was up twice with the break in the first set and couldn’t convert,” Sinner said.

“I put myself in not an easy situation, but I’m happy with how I ended the match and I felt much better. Hopefully, it will give me confidence to start off in a good way tomorrow. Recovering physically is my main priority. Today was a great match and a great performance from my side,” he added.

With the victory, Sinner became the first Italian player in history to reach the quarter-finals at all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

The 24-year-old has already claimed Masters 1000 titles in Miami, Canada, Cincinnati, and Shanghai.