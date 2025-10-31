ACC unveils schedule and groups for Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub plays a shot during the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup final against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 23, 2023. — ACC

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced the schedule and groupings for the upcoming Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025, previously known as the Emerging Asia Cup.

According to the ACC, the tournament will take place in Qatar from November 14 to 23. The event will feature eight teams – Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Hong Kong.

Group A consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong, while Group B includes Pakistan, India, UAE and Oman.

The highly anticipated Pakistan-India encounter is scheduled for November 16, as confirmed by the ACC. Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on November 14, followed by a clash with the UAE on November 18.

The semi-finals will be played on November 21, with the final set for November 23.

Test-playing nations — Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan — will send their A teams, while UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman will field their senior sides.

Unlike the senior men’s Asia Cup, which featured a Super Four stage, this edition will adopt a straight knockout format. The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the semi-finals.

Consequently, fans could witness two possible Pakistan-India clashes — one in the group stage and potentially another in the final.

Afghanistan will enter the 15-match tournament as defending champions, having defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2024 edition held in Al Amerat, Oman.

Following the Rising Stars Championship, the ACC will also host the Under-19 Asia Cup in December 2025, though the detailed schedule and venues are yet to be announced.

