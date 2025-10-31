Sindh sports secretary reviews preparations for 35th National Games

An undated picture of National Games. — PSB

KARACHI: A key meeting regarding the venues and preparations for the upcoming 35th National Games 2025 was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Sports Sindh, Munawar Ali Mahesar, with participation from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Sindh Olympic Association, and representatives from other provinces.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary General Khalid Mehmood, Sindh Olympic Association General Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Director Sports Asad Ishaq, DSO Fareed Ali, SO Ali Dinu Gopang, along with Directors General of Sports from other provinces and officials from various sports associations.

During the session, participants conducted a detailed review of players’ accommodation, transportation, venue readiness, and arrangements for major events, including a boat rally on the beach.

Representatives from different provinces also discussed the facilities and logistical support to be provided to athletes during the National Games.

Secretary Sports Sindh Munawar Ali Mahesar and officials from the Sindh Olympic Association assured attendees that the Sindh government is committed to providing athletes with the best possible facilities to help them perform at their peak during the competitions.

They emphasised that all athletes from across Pakistan are guests of Sindh, and comprehensive arrangements are being made for their accommodation and security.

It is pertinent to mention that on October 22, Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar announced the complete schedule, venues, and participating teams for the much-anticipated National Games 2025, which will be held in Karachi from December 6 to 13.

While addressing the media at the National Bank Stadium, the minister shared key details about the event, returning to Karachi after an 18-year hiatus.

He highlighted the extensive planning and coordination that have gone into the event, which will feature approximately 11,000 participants, including athletes and support staff.

“After 18 years, Karachi is honoured to host the National Games again. We are fully committed to ensuring that everything runs smoothly, from the opening to the closing ceremony,” said Mahar.

The opening ceremony will take place on December 6, with President Asif Ali Zardari invited to inaugurate the event, while the closing ceremony on December 13 is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Mahar further revealed that 24 venues across Karachi have been finalised to host 32 sports disciplines, ensuring each competition is held at a well-equipped facility.

The 35th National Games will feature 14 teams, including Sindh (hosts), Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and departmental teams such as the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, WAPDA, Pakistan Police and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Meanwhile, the torch relay for the National Games will commence on November 16 at the Mazar-e-Quaid, where Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will hand over the torch.

It will travel across the country before returning to Karachi ahead of the grand opening ceremony.