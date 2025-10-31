Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. makes first appearance for Portugal U16

An undated picture of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., son of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/ cristiano

ANTALYA: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., son of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, made his debut for the Portugal Under-16 national team as they secured a 2–0 win over hosts Turkey in the Federation Cup tournament in Antalya on Thursday.

The 15-year-old came on during stoppage time, marking a proud milestone in his budding career. Goals from Samuel Tavares of Sporting CP and Rafael Cabral of SC Braga sealed the victory, giving Portugal a strong start in the group stage.

Ronaldo Jr.’s appearance underscores his rapid progression through the ranks after developing at Al Nassr’s youth academy in Saudi Arabia, where his father currently plays.

He previously impressed by scoring twice in a 3–2 triumph over Croatia in the final of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament.

Having also featured for Portugal’s U15 side, Ronaldo Jr. continues to attract attention for his maturity and technical ability. This latest call-up to the U16 squad sees him following in the footsteps of his five-time Ballon d’Or-winning father.

The debut comes just days after Cristiano Ronaldo Sr. celebrated another milestone, reaching 950 career goals and extending his record as the top scorer in men’s international football.

Football fans worldwide are already drawing comparisons between father and son, with hopes high that Ronaldo Jr. could one day emulate his father’s success on the international stage.

Portugal kicked off their campaign against Turkey on October 30 and will next face Wales on November 1, followed by a clash with England on November 4.