Ryan Rollins shines as Bucks defeat Warriors in NBA thriller

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins drives for the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Quinten Post in the 3rd quarter at Fiserv Forum on Oct 30, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Ryan Rollins delivered a breakout performance on Thursday night, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum.

Rollins, starting at guard, was unstoppable throughout the contest — scoring a game-high 32 points on efficient shooting, along with eight assists and three rebounds.

His control of the offensive tempo proved crucial, especially in the third and fourth quarters when Golden State attempted a comeback.

Myles Turner added 17 points and seven rebounds, anchoring the Bucks’ defence in the paint.

Off the bench, Cole Anthony chipped in with 16 points, while Kyle Kuzma and Gary Trent Jr. contributed 10 and 13 points respectively.

AJ Green and Taurean Prince also made valuable contributions with 10 points apiece, underscoring Milwaukee’s balanced offensive attack.

The Bucks set the tone early, outscoring the Warriors 34–25 in the opening quarter and maintaining control for most of the game. Despite a late push from Golden State, Milwaukee’s defensive intensity and Rollins’ clutch shooting sealed the win.

With the victory, the Bucks improved to 4-1 on the season, while the Warriors slipped to 4-2.

The performance highlighted Milwaukee’s impressive depth and Rollins’ emergence as a rising star in the lineup.

His composure and playmaking were instrumental in sustaining the Bucks’ strong start to the campaign.

The Milwaukee Bucks will next take on the Sacramento Kings on November 2 at Fiserv Forum.