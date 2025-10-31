Victor Wembanyama leads Spurs to dominant win over Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles and San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (right) look up the court in the second half at Frost Bank Center on Oct 27, 2025. — Reuters

SAN ANTONIO: Victor Wembanyama continued his impressive early-season form, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 107-101 victory over the Miami Heat in their NBA matchup at the Frost Bank Center on Thursday.

The 7-foot-4 sensation was dominant on both ends of the court, recording 27 points, eight rebounds, and several key defensive stops that anchored the Spurs’ triumph.

Wembanyama’s mix of efficiency, versatility, and rim protection proved pivotal in fending off Miami’s late surge.

San Antonio’s balanced offense also played a key role in the win.

Rookie guard Stephon Castle delivered a standout performance with 21 points, showcasing poise and maturity beyond his years.

Devin Vassell added 17 points, including crucial baskets in the closing stages, while Keldon Johnson chipped in with 11 points in 23 minutes.

Off the bench, Dylan Harper provided valuable energy with 13 points, and veteran Harrison Barnes contributed 10 points in a steady display.

The Spurs seized control in the second quarter, outscoring Miami 28-24, and maintained composure through multiple Heat comebacks in the second half.

Wembanyama’s defensive dominance in the paint helped San Antonio close out the contest.

With the victory, the Spurs improved to 5-0, maintaining their perfect start to the season, while the Heat dropped to 3-2.

San Antonio will look to extend their winning streak when they face the Phoenix Suns on November 3.