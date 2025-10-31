Matt Henry ruled out of third England ODI; replacement confirmed

Matt Henry of New Zealand unsucessfully appeals for the wicket of Sam Curran of England during the first match in the One Day International series between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval on October 26, 2025 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. - AFP

WELLINGTON: Northern Districts fast bowler Kristian Clarke has received his maiden call-up to the New Zealand senior team for the third and final ODI of the ongoing home series against England.

The 24-year-old replaces Matt Henry, who sustained a calf strain that ruled him out of the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Henry will return home to Christchurch for recovery instead of travelling with the squad to Wellington, where the series finale will take place on Saturday.

Clarke’s inclusion comes on the back of impressive all-round performances in domestic cricket.

On Thursday, he struck an unbeaten 100 off 107 balls — his first century in representative cricket — before claiming 3 for 57 to help Northern Districts secure a 113-run (DLS method) victory over Central Districts in a Ford Trophy match in New Plymouth.

Since making his domestic debut in 2022, Clarke has amassed 332 runs at an average of 22.13 and taken 52 wickets at 26.55 in 31 List A matches.

He has also featured in 25 first-class and 19 T20 games and was part of the New Zealand A squad that toured Bangladesh earlier this year.

Clarke first rose to prominence during the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, where he was New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker with seven dismissals in three innings, while also contributing 62 runs with the bat.

It is pertinent to mention that the Blackcaps have already sealed the ODI series 2-0, having won the first two matches in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton.

They will next face the West Indies in a T20I series at home, beginning November 5.