Devin Haney predicts Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul fight

This collage of photos shows American boxers Gervonta Davis (left) and Jake Paul. — Instagram/Reuters

American professional boxer Devin Haney has delivered an honest verdict on the Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul fight.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will be fighting Davis in an exhibition contest on November 14.

The announcement of the fight was unexpected and strange because Paul competes in the 200lbs division while Davis has never fought at more than 140lbs.

However, Davis, who is the WBA world champion at 135lbs, will not have his title at stake.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Haney said that Davis’ decision to fight Paul instead of a rematch against Roach is ‘his business’.

“Yeah I mean, it’s an exhibition fight … That’s his business at the end of the day, that’s his business, we all know what that means, we know that it was much more at stake. Him fighting Jake rather than fighting Lamont, did we all wanna see the Lamont fight? Yeah. I think that they’ll still do [the rematch,]” Haney said.

Haney added that Jake is a decent boxer; he is big, while Davis is small, but he has more experience in boxing, so he has a chance to win. However, I don’t know the rules of the fight.

“Jake is a decent boxer. He has skills and he works hard and, at the end of the day, he’s big. Tank is small. It’s an intriguing fight. Tank has way more experience, he’s been boxing since he was a kid. Should he go in there and win? Yes, but I don’t know the rules, the ins and outs of the fight,” he added.