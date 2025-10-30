Records galore as Jemimah-inspired India stun Australia in semi-final

India's Jemimah Rodrigues reacts during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final against Australia at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: India chased down a daunting 339-run target to thump defending champions Australia by five wickets in the second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, shattering multiple records in the process.

Batting first in the high-stakes clash, opener Phoebe Litchfield’s century, coupled with fifties from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner, powered Australia to a formidable total of 338 all out in 49.5 overs.

The home side, in response, secured an astounding five-wicket victory by pulling off their highest successful run chase in the format, surpassing their previous best of 265, which came against the same opposition in 2021.

It also marked the first instance of a 300-plus total being chased down in a Women’s World Cup knockout, while it was also the highest successful run chase overall in Women’s ODIs.

300-plus targets chased down in Women’s ODIs

339 – India against Australia in Navi Mumbai, Women’s World Cup 2025 331 – Australia against India in Visakhapatnam, Women’s World Cup 2025 302 – Sri Lanka against South Africa in Potchefstroom, 2024

Leading the way for the home side was right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues, courtesy of an unbeaten century. She top-scored with 127 not out from 134 deliveries, studded with 14 boundaries.

The 25-year-old, as a result, became just the second batter to score a hundred while chasing in a Women’s World Cup knockout, after England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who made an unbeaten 148 in the 2022 final.

The victory propelled India into the Women’s World Cup 2025 final, which will be their third appearance in the summit clash of the mega event, having previously qualified in the 2005 and 2017 editions.

Furthermore, India’s triumph also marked the end of Australia’s 15-match winning streak at the Women’s World Cups. The seven-time champions last suffered a defeat in the 2017 edition’s semi-final against the same opposition.