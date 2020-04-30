Umar Akmal may end up serving just a fraction of 3-year ban: report

Photo: File

Troubled batsman Umar Akmal's three-year ban may not turn out to be as lengthy as it looks because the detailed verdict may mark part of his ban as suspended, a source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has told the Press Trust of India.

The source told the Indian agency that the short order does not say how much, if any, of the three-year bank is suspended, which leaves the door open that he may only have to serve a year of his ban.

"People are jumping to conclusions about the three-year ban but the detailed order is yet to come out. Akmal might eventually get a three-year ban with two years suspended or something like that," the source said.

The source added that the suspension would give him some time to reflect upon his past misconducts and possibly give him time to improve.

However, if Akmal slips then he will most definitely be banned for the entire three-year duration.

"He could get a suspended sentence in his three-year ban because this will also test him as an individual to see how he behaves and conducts himself in future," the source said.

"When majority of a ban is suspended, the player has to be careful with his behaviour or he could end up being banned for the entire duration of the ban."

Once the detailed judgement is out, Akmal can then appeal against the panel's decision within 14 days of the hearing.



