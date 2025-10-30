England captain Brook lost for words after New Zealand ‘hammering’

England's Harry Brook reacts during their second ODI against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on October 29, 2025. — AFP

England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook expressed disappointment after the former champions conceded the ODI series at the hands of New Zealand, stating they were ‘hammered’.

New Zealand clinched the ongoing three-match home series against the 2019 champions by winning the second ODI by five wickets in Hamilton.

England, on the other hand, succumbed to their sixth series defeat in seven, while it marked the second setback for Brook in the role.

The Three Lions’ failure was the culmination of their struggles in the batting department, as they have been bowled out in seven of their eight away ODIs this year.

Reflecting on his team’s performance in the away series, Brook acknowledged that England could not perform up to their potential, while applauding New Zealand for being ‘the better team’.

The right-handed batter further stressed that he could not point out the reason behind their batting failure, expressing his inability to give an explanation of their failure in the department.

"It's disappointing, isn't it. You go round every single player there and you think, 'bloody hell, there aren't many teams that they don't get into in the world',” Brook stated.

“It's disappointing we haven't performed as well as we could. It happens. They've played well and sometimes you've got to hold your hand up and say they've been the better team.

"It's not too dissimilar to the way we play Test cricket, really. We play aggressively in Test cricket and it's not too far off. Obviously we haven't played much one-day cricket in the last however many years.

“I can't quite put my finger on why we haven't batted well enough. It's just one of those things. You come to play the second-best team in the world on their own patch and they've hammered us."