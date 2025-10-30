Teddy Atlas predicts Oleksandr Usyk, Fabio Wardley title fight

This collage of photos shows world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Fabio Wardley. — Instagram

American boxing coach Teddy Atlas has predicted the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Fabio Wardley, saying, “he finds a way to win”.

Wardley has challenged undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk after defeating Joseph Parker on October 25, alerting the Ukrainian that facing him will be no easy task.

Wardley stopped Parker in the 11th round with an emphatic performance to claim the WBO interim heavyweight title.

After the win, Wardley declared he is ready to fight the undisputed champion “anywhere, anytime” for the titles.

Meanwhile, speaking on The Fight about a potential world title fight, Atlas first praised the abilities of the Ukrainian.

“Usyk, doesn’t make mistakes … You win the Olympics, you win the cruiserweight title, consolidate all the items, wipe out the division, you go up to heavyweight as a much smaller man and you beat a big heavyweight champion in his own country and then just to show it wasn’t a fluke you do it again,” Atlas said.

“He’s one of the greatest winners we’ve ever seen. His greatest asset of all is he’s a winner. He finds a way to win. I don’t know if magic can beat him. I think he’s got a special shield that blocks magic, He exudes his own magic.”

He then went on to give Wardley a puncher’s chance, saying it can happen for the Briton, and this is what people will come to see.

“It’d be interesting and a hell of an atmosphere, I’m sure in the UK. And yeah, it’d still be hanging in the air, the same thing – can the eraser show itself at any time? And the answer is yeah it can and that’s what people will be there to see,” he added.

Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion after knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round of their rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

The Ukrainian has also become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).