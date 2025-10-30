Pakistan, India placed in same group for rebranded Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup final against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 23, 2023. — SLC

KARACHI: Arch-rivals Pakistan and India have been placed in the same group for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship, scheduled to be played from November 14 to 23 in Doha, Qatar.

The tournament, previously known as the Emerging Asia Cup, will feature teams from eight countries – Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Hong Kong.

Notably, the Test-playing nations – Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – will send their A teams for the continental tournament, while UAE, Hong Kong and Oman will field their full-strength sides.

The eight teams are divided into two groups of four, with Pakistan, India, UAE and Oman placed in Group A, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong, similar to that of the senior men’s tournament, played last month.

The striking difference between the two tournaments, however, will be the absence of the Super Four stage, with the two teams from each group to qualify for the semi-finals.

As a result, the upcoming continental tournament will likely feature a maximum of two matches between the fierce rivals, Pakistan and India, if both teams make it all the way to the final, scheduled to be played on November 23.

Afghanistan will enter the 15-match tournament as the defending champions. They won the title by beating a Tilak Varma-led India in the semi-final before defeating Sri Lanka in the summit clash of the event, played at Al Emerat Stadium in Oman in October 2024.

Furthermore, following the Rising Stars competition, the ongoing year will feature another Asia Cup, featuring Under-19 teams from the continent. The tournament is slated to be played in December; however, the complete schedule and venues are yet to be finalised.